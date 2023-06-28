Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $197,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average is $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

