New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NYMTN)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
NYMTN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,341. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46.
About New York Mortgage Trust
