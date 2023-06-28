New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW) Short Interest Update

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 333,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 166,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,166,000.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 14.8 %

NASDAQ:NPABW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,892. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II operates as a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

