New Hampshire Trust Sells 727 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,013,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,438. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.