New Hampshire Trust Sells 6,448 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,728,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $102.11. 1,249,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,339,292. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

