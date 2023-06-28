New Hampshire Trust Sells 404 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,227. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

