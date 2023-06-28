New Hampshire Trust Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 273,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after buying an additional 90,097 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 268,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,334. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.