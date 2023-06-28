New Hampshire Trust Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.4 %

MKC traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.96. 1,795,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,751. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

