New Hampshire Trust Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New Hampshire Trust cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,312. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $198.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

