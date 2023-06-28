New Hampshire Trust Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.38. 812,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,795. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.