New Hampshire Trust Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New Hampshire Trust cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.80. 440,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,427. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.80. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.