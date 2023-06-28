New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on New Gold in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.48.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.05 on Friday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $718.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.54.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,821 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in New Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,673,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 353,200 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in New Gold by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,017,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 634,000 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

