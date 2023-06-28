Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the May 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nevada Copper in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEVDF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 109,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,736. Nevada Copper has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

