Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.32 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $26.32 million and approximately $12,357.20 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar.
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
