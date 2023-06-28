Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Up 1,773.8% in June

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a growth of 1,773.8% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBXG traded up 0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 10.77. 240,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,074. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of 7.70 and a twelve month high of 11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is 9.92.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

