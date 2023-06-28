Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.47.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBW. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 38,206 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.