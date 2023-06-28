Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Trading Down 0.9%

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 26,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 27,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

