NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.40 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00004634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $54.64 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,257,313 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

