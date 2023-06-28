NBC Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (OTC:NCXS)

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Shares of OTC:NCXS remained flat at $45.11 during trading on Wednesday. NBC Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49.

NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.

