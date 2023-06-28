Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 671,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,017,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Natura &Co Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 38.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 56.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

