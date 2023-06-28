National Research Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

National Research has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Stock Up 0.6 %

NRC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. 3,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,246. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.50. National Research has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Research

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,404,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,239,073.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Research news, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $277,300.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,404,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,239,073.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,798 shares of company stock worth $6,646,803. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Research

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in National Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Research by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in National Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in National Research by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in National Research by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.