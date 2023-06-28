National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $936.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.29. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $269.56 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $135,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 274,439 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after buying an additional 37,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

