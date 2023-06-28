National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Issue $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 118.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

