National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $74.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,867.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.