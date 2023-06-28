National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.83

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and traded as low as $72.72. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 2,834 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.08.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.12%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.