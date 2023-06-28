NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NH stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

