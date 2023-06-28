Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 3,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

Naked Wines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.