Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Morguard North American Price Performance
Morguard North American has a 12-month low of C$13.17 and a 12-month high of C$16.21.
Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$79.65 million during the quarter.
About Morguard North American
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.
Featured Stories
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
- PECO Pullback Presents a Retail REIT Worth Shopping For
- Generac Powers Up 8.79% on Growth Potential, Strong Texas Sales
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard North American
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.