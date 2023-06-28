Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $45.86 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Bruker comprises 7.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Bruker worth $45,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,600,000 after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $27,764,486. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

