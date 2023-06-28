Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $57,710,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,903,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 103.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $54.24.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

