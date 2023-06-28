Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $21.57 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Balchem accounts for 3.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.53% of Balchem worth $21,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Balchem by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCPC opened at $130.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $116.68 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

