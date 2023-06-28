Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,730 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises approximately 4.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $26,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SEDG opened at $255.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.46 and a 200 day moving average of $297.79. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.26.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.