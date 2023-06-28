Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Buys 27,500 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for about 2.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 596.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after buying an additional 54,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,611.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 257,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 242,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.01. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

