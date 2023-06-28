MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $413.63

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $413.63 and last traded at $405.50, with a volume of 682943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $388.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.75.

MongoDB Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.92.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

