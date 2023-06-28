Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Insider Sells $21,705.60 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) insider Dan Karlin sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $21,705.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 684,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,048. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $126.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.