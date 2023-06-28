Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 747,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the previous session’s volume of 153,106 shares.The stock last traded at $15.57 and had previously closed at $16.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 15.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 56.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Investor AB purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $944,000.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

