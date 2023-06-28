Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.26)-($1.12) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,227,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,527,586. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

