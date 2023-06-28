MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.08

Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.08 and traded as high as $77.42. MGE Energy shares last traded at $77.06, with a volume of 95,388 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEE. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

MGE Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.21). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $217.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 54.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

