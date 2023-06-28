MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.2%.

MFA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. 206,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFA. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 108.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $9,122,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 835,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

