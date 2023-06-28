Mexco Energy (MXC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Mexco Energy (NYSE: MXC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/28/2023 – Mexco Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

MXC traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.14. Mexco Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 31.56%.

Mexco Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

