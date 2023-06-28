Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Down 92.8% in June

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the May 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEOBF remained flat at $0.83 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

