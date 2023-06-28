Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Down 92.8% in June

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the May 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Mesoblast Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEOBF remained flat at $0.83 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.
Mesoblast Company Profile
