Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

MMSI stock opened at $82.47 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

