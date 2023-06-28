Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.45

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.45 and traded as low as C$11.05. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.13, with a volume of 6,019 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$345.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of C$36.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.2394366 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

