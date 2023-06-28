MCF Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,073 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in American Express by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 636 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,139 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXP traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.33. 109,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,247. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.70 and a 200-day moving average of $161.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

