MCF Advisors LLC Sells 559 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,095,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 60,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

