MCF Advisors LLC Sells 202 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.06. The company had a trading volume of 561,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,320. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $173.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average is $119.27.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

