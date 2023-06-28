MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,466. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

