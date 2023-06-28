MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 37,000 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,335,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 682,110 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 573,191 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of FSM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,665. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $895.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.33. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.65 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

