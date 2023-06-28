MCF Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,052. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.