MCF Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $216.19. 1,289,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day moving average is $202.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

